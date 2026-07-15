Jana SFB Q1 Results: Profit Zooms Over 50% As Provisions Slip, Asset Quality Improves

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. reported a 52.3% year-on-year jump in net profit for the first quarter, aided by robust growth in net interest income, easing provisions and an improvement in asset quality.

The lender's net profit rose to Rs 155 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from Rs 102 crore a year earlier, while net interest income climbed 33% to Rs 782 crore. Operating profit increased 18.4% to Rs 1,009 crore from Rs 852 crore in the corresponding period last year. Provisions and contingencies eased to Rs 178 crore from Rs 187 crore a year ago.

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Asset quality also improved, with gross non-performing assets declining to 2.24% from 2.33% in the previous quarter, while net NPAs edged down to 0.85% from 0.87%. Net interest margin expanded to 7.5% from 7.2% in the March quarter, reflecting better profitability.

The bank said its gross loan portfolio grew 26% year-on-year to Rs 37,612 crore, while deposits rose 22% to Rs 35,756 crore. CASA deposits increased 31%, and nearly 73% of the loan book is now secured, according to the bank.

"The Q4 FY26 performance trend continues in Q1 FY27. Focus on portfolio quality and flattening costs were the primary focus of the Bank. We are committed and confident of delivering guidance of 20%+ growth in GLP and liabilities with 80% growth in PAT," Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kanwal said in the press release.

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The earnings update was announced after the board approved the bank's audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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