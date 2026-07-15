What Is The Bundibugyo Ebola Strain? DR Congo Outbreak Explained

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ministry of Health has stated that the Ebola outbreak in the country has surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases and resulted in 754 fatalities.

Health officials have warned that the outbreak, which is being driven by the uncommon Bundibugyo strain, is expanding at the quickest rate ever and that efforts to contain it are not keeping up with the rate of transmission.

According to AP, official data that was made public overnight revealed 2,011 confirmed infections, with 366 patients having recovered and 753 individuals presently undergoing medical treatment or isolation.

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that after weeks of undiscovered transmission, the outbreak — caused by the uncommon Bundibugyo virus — was formally notified on May 15.

WHO has reported that at least 80% of new infections originate via unidentified channels of transmission, making it more challenging for medical authorities to control the illness.

The Health Ministry reports that the current contact tracing coverage is 67%.

According to Congolese health officials, probable Ebola cases have already been detected in the provinces of Haut-Uele and Tshopo, suggesting that the virus has expanded outside of its initial epicentre in Ituri.

Health experts cite a lack of funds, attacks on medical facilities, and the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo as the main challenges to managing the outbreak, which puts pressure on response operations.

New therapy trials, however, provide hope. Earlier this month, clinical studies for possible treatments against the uncommon Bundibugyo strain — for which there is presently no licensed vaccination or treatment — started.

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The Orthoebolavirus genus of viruses causes the uncommon, severe, and frequently fatal disease known as Ebola virus disease (EVD). It is a viral hemorrhagic fever, which causes internal or external bleeding and multi-organ failure by damaging blood vessels and impairing the body's capacity to regulate itself.

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