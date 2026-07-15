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Noida Fire: Two Killed As Charging E-Scooter Blaze Spreads To Parked Vehicles, Smoke Enters Apartments

The police have registered a case against the building's leaseholder and operator under relevant legal provisions, alleging negligence in connection with the incident.

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Noida Fire: Two Killed As Charging E-Scooter Blaze Spreads To Parked Vehicles, Smoke Enters Apartments
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storeyed building at Mamura village, Sector 66, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on July 15.
PTI Photo

The charging of electric vehicles in residential buildings has once again raised safety concerns after a charging e-scooter allegedly sparked a fire in a residential building in Noida's Sector 66, leaving two people dead and prompting the rescue of over 100 residents, police said. 

The Noida police said the blaze broke out on the first floor of a residential building in the Mamura area under Phase-3 police station limits after an electric scooter plugged in for charging caught fire, according to reports.

"The flames quickly spread to several other vehicles parked nearby, while dense smoke engulfed the building and seeped into apartments on the upper floors," police said.

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Soon after the incident, police teams, firefighters and multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched a large-scale rescue operation, safely evacuating over 100 occupants from the smoke-filled building. Authorities said two people died in the incident, while others affected by smoke inhalation were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The police have registered a case against the building's leaseholder and operator under relevant legal provisions, alleging negligence in connection with the incident. Both have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether safety norms were violated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to immediately reach the site and oversee rescue and relief efforts. He instructed the administration to expedite emergency operations, ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and maintain continuous monitoring of the relief work. 

The chief minister also asked officials to remain vigilant and take all necessary measures to assist those affected by the fire.

ALSO READ: 'Muslims Not Allowed': Pune Police Launch Probe After Poster Appears At Sinhagad Fort

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