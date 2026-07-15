Tamil Nadu Citizens Can Now Use WhatsApp To Report Bribe Demands

The Tamil Nadu government has launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline number that allows citizens to report instances of government officials demanding bribes, in a move aimed at strengthening the state's anti-corruption mechanism, according to a report.

People can now issue their complaints through WhatsApp on 9498180936, making it easier to report allegations of bribery without having to visit government offices in person, the Times of India reported.

The initiative is expected to improve public access to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and encourage more citizens to come forward with complaints.

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In addition to WhatsApp, citizens can continue to report bribery complaints to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) via email at dvac@nic.in. Complaints can also be lodged by calling the department's helpline numbers - 044-22321090, 22321085, 22310989 and 22342142.

According to the state government, complainants can share details of the alleged incident, including the name of the public servant, the department concerned and supporting evidence, if available. Authorities said the information received through the helpline will be examined before further action is initiated.

The WhatsApp service is part of Tamil Nadu's wider efforts to curb corruption in public offices and streamline the complaint process. Officials believe the digital platform will make reporting more convenient while helping vigilance authorities respond more quickly to complaints.

The Vijay-led government has urged citizens to use the facility responsibly and provide accurate information to enable effective investigation.

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False or misleading complaints could invite legal action under applicable laws, officials said.

The launch of the helpline comes as governments across India increasingly adopt digital tools to improve public service delivery and strengthen transparency in governance.

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