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Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Threatens To Shut Strait Of Hormuz, Vows Crushing Response Against US Aggression

Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened to halt all Middle East energy exports in response to the US naval blockade. Tehran vows action till 'final victory'

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Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Threatens To Shut Strait Of Hormuz, Vows Crushing Response Against US Aggression
Iran War Live Updates
2 minutes ago

The US military launched a fresh seven-hour wave of strikes on dozens of Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along the country's coast on Tuesday, as Washington resumed its naval blockade of vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports.

The strikes came as the US reimposed a naval blockade on Iran over Tehran's attacks on ships trying to get through the Strait of Hormuz. Central Command said the strikes lasted for seven hours and targeted missile and drone sites, as well as Iranian coastal defences and naval assets. Iran has not offered any immediate casualty or damage information.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday threatened to halt all energy exports from the Middle East over the US reimposing a naval blockade on the Islamic Republic. The Guard made the threat after the blockade began. There have been days of U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran, and Iranian retaliatory attacks, over who controls the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the Guard threatened oil and gas exports from the region. "The export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one,” it said. Tehran said it won't stop its current military/political response until it achieves what it defines as "final victory," as attacks continue.

The strait once saw a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded pass through it in peacetime.

Jul 15, 2026 09:45 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: US Reimposes Blockade

The US military said it has reimposed its blockade of Iranian ports in response to Iran's attacks on commercial ships on the Strait of Hormuz, as the interim ceasefire deal unravels and concerns grow about a return to all-out war.

Jul 15, 2026 09:14 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Kuwait Refinery, US Infrastructure In Bahrain Hit

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Wednesday to have struck a fuel logistics facility at Mina Abdullah in Kuwait, even as Kuwaiti air defences confronted multiple hostile drone attacks.

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Kuwait Refinery, US Infrastructure In Bahrain Hit As Iran Warns Hormuz To Stay Shut

Jul 15, 2026 09:03 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Jordan Shoots Down Three Iran's Missiles

Jordan's military says it shot down three missiles launched by Iran targeting the kingdom, reports AP.

Jul 15, 2026 08:46 (IST)
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Iran War Live Updates: Bahrain, Kuwait Attacked

Both Bahrain and Kuwait came under attack as Iran retaliated over US strikes targeting it and the reimposed blockade. Bahrain sounded its missile alert siren, while Kuwait's military said its air defences were firing to shoot down incoming missiles and drones.

Both countries host US military forces and have been repeatedly targeted by Iran as tensions have mounted over the Strait of Hormuz.

 

(Source: AP)

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