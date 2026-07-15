Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Threatens To Shut Strait Of Hormuz, Vows Crushing Response Against US Aggression

The US military launched a fresh seven-hour wave of strikes on dozens of Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and along the country's coast on Tuesday, as Washington resumed its naval blockade of vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports.

The strikes came as the US reimposed a naval blockade on Iran over Tehran's attacks on ships trying to get through the Strait of Hormuz. Central Command said the strikes lasted for seven hours and targeted missile and drone sites, as well as Iranian coastal defences and naval assets. Iran has not offered any immediate casualty or damage information.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday threatened to halt all energy exports from the Middle East over the US reimposing a naval blockade on the Islamic Republic. The Guard made the threat after the blockade began. There have been days of U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran, and Iranian retaliatory attacks, over who controls the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the Guard threatened oil and gas exports from the region. "The export of oil and gas from the region will be either for everyone or for no one,” it said. Tehran said it won't stop its current military/political response until it achieves what it defines as "final victory," as attacks continue.

The strait once saw a fifth of all oil and natural gas traded pass through it in peacetime.