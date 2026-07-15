Kuwait Refinery, US Infrastructure In Bahrain Hit As Iran Warns Hormuz To Stay Shut

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Wednesday to have struck a fuel logistics facility at Mina Abdullah in Kuwait, even as Kuwaiti air defences confronted multiple hostile drone attacks.

The corps also warned that continued US strikes would delay any reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, the IRGC said the facility, described as the primary logistical hub for US forces across West Asia, was "engulfed in flames and completely destroyed" during the fourth phase of what it called "Operation Nasr 2."

Kuwait's General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed its air defences were actively responding to hostile drone attacks, attributing any explosions heard across the country to interceptions rather than successful strikes, and urged the public to follow safety instructions from authorities.

The development came as the wider US-Iran conflict increasingly converged on the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait separately reported that an Iranian strike had hit one of its naval vessels, injuring four service members, while its forces intercepted a ballistic missile, five cruise missiles and 33 drones, with falling debris damaging civilian and critical infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Iran Strikes On Kuwait Are The Worst Since June Airport Attack

Bahrain also sounded warning sirens after intercepting Iranian aerial attacks, while the IRGC claimed to have targeted US military infrastructure in Bahrain and Kuwait, as well as a US air base in Jordan.

The IRGC reinforced its threat over regional energy exports, warning that as long as US "evil actions" continued, "not a single drop of oil and gas" would leave the region, and that further American strikes would delay any reopening of Hormuz.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref reportedly maintained that Iran had the right to administer the strait, while an army spokesperson said it would reopen only on terms acceptable to Tehran. Washington, meanwhile, has said the waterway remains open to all traffic except vessels linked to Iran.

The escalation has triggered diplomatic alarm, with Oman calling for respect of international law and India and New Zealand summoning Iranian diplomats after tanker attacks in the strait.

ALSO READ: Trump On Hormuz: 'It's Open For Others, We're Not Opening It For Iran'

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