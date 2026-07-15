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Ebola Cases Top 2,000 In Congo As Outbreak Spreads In Haut-Uele

Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo have surpassed two thousand amid spread to additional zones in Haut-Uélé province, highlighting containment challenges.

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Ebola Cases Top 2,000 In Congo As Outbreak Spreads In Haut-Uele
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Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of Congo topped 2,000 as the Bundibugyo outbreak spread into three additional health zones in Haut-Uélé province, underscoring the challenge to contain the world's fastest-growing outbreak of the deadly disease.

Congo's National Institute of Public Health reported 2,011 confirmed cases and 754 deaths as of July 13. The latest figures include 54 new confirmed cases, most in the outbreak's epicenter of Ituri province, as well as seven new cases in Haut-Uélé, where the virus has now been detected in four health zones.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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