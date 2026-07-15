Q1 Results Today: HDB Financial Services, Union Bank, HDFC AMC Among 40+ Firms To Announce Earnings

Investors will closely watch HDB Financial Services' first quarterly earnings after its market debut, while HDFC AMC, Angel One, Union Bank and ICICI Lombard are expected to provide key insights into trends across banking, insurance, broking and asset management during the April-June quarter.
Over 40 companies are set to announce the results for the first quarter of FY27 on Wednesday, July 15. The earnings will be closely tracked by investors and analysts seeking a clearer picture of how the businesses performed in the April–June period.
Several of the companies have also scheduled an earnings call to discuss the results with investors and analysts.
Complete List of Companies Reporting Q1 Results Today
- HDB Financial Services
- HDFC Asset Management Company
- Union Bank of India
- Angel One
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
- HDFC Life Insurance Company
- Jana Small Finance Bank
- Fedbank Financial Services
- Himadri Speciality Chemical
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL)
- Network18 Media & Investments
- GTPL Hathway
- Goa Carbon
- Steel Strips Wheels
- Lotus Chocolate Company
- Sai Silks (Kalamandir)
- Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
- Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
- Billionbrains Garage Ventures
- Raghav Productivity Enhancers
- Ksolves India
- Oriental Hotels
- Agri-Tech (India)
- Artson
- Aurique
- Containerway International
- Continental Controls
- Dharti Proteins
- Gujarat Inject Kerala
- Gyan Developers & Builders
- Hemo Organic
- Jaipan Industries
- Key Corporation
- Liotech Industries
- Neil Industries
- Onix Solar Energy
- Oseaspre Consultants
- Sarda Proteins
- Technojet Consultants
- Vineet Laboratories
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What Investors Should Watch Out For
- HDB Financial Services: Investors will be looking at loan book growth, net interest margin (NIM), asset quality (GNPA and NNPA), credit costs, disbursement growth, collection efficiency and management commentary, particularly as this is among the company's first quarterly results after its market debut.
- Union Bank of India: Key metrics to watch include loan and deposit growth, net interest margin, gross and net non-performing assets (GNPA/NNPA), provisioning, credit growth across retail and corporate segments, and management's outlook on asset quality and margins.
- Angel One: Investors will focus on active client additions, average daily turnover, retail trading activity, revenue from broking and allied businesses, operating margins, and any update on product expansion or dividend. The company is also scheduled to consider an interim dividend.
- HDFC Asset Management Company: The market will closely monitor average assets under management (AUM), equity AUM growth, market share, operating margins, profitability, SIP inflows and management's outlook on the mutual fund industry.
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Investors are expected to watch gross direct premium income (GDPI), underwriting performance, combined ratio, claims ratio, investment income, profitability and management commentary on premium growth and claims trends.
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HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Date
In an exchange filing dated June 24, HDB Financial Services said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 15 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1FY27 Results: Date
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 15 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Angel One Q1FY27 Results: Date And Dividend
In an exchange filing dated June 19, Angel One said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 15 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of the first interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.
Angel One has announced July 21, 2026, as the cut-off date for determining eligible shareholders for the interim dividend, should the payout be declared.
Investors will closely monitor the management commentary for signs of demand trends, profitability, credit growth, premium collections and business outlook, as the first quarter earnings season gathers pace.
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