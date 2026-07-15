Q1 Results Today: HDB Financial Services, Union Bank, HDFC AMC Among 40+ Firms To Announce Earnings

Investors will closely watch HDB Financial Services' first quarterly earnings after its market debut, while HDFC AMC, Angel One, Union Bank and ICICI Lombard are expected to provide key insights into trends across banking, insurance, broking and asset management during the April-June quarter.

Over 40 companies are set to announce the results for the first quarter of FY27 on Wednesday, July 15. The earnings will be closely tracked by investors and analysts seeking a clearer picture of how the businesses performed in the April–June period.

Several of the companies have also scheduled an earnings call to discuss the results with investors and analysts.

Complete List of Companies Reporting Q1 Results Today

HDB Financial Services

HDFC Asset Management Company

Union Bank of India

Angel One

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life Insurance Company

Jana Small Finance Bank

Fedbank Financial Services

Himadri Speciality Chemical

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL)

Network18 Media & Investments

GTPL Hathway

Goa Carbon

Steel Strips Wheels

Lotus Chocolate Company

Sai Silks (Kalamandir)

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power

Billionbrains Garage Ventures

Raghav Productivity Enhancers

Ksolves India

Oriental Hotels

Agri-Tech (India)

Artson

Aurique

Containerway International

Continental Controls

Dharti Proteins

Gujarat Inject Kerala

Gyan Developers & Builders

Hemo Organic

Jaipan Industries

Key Corporation

Liotech Industries

Neil Industries

Onix Solar Energy

Oseaspre Consultants

Sarda Proteins

Technojet Consultants

Vineet Laboratories

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What Investors Should Watch Out For

HDB Financial Services : Investors will be looking at loan book growth, net interest margin (NIM), asset quality (GNPA and NNPA), credit costs, disbursement growth, collection efficiency and management commentary, particularly as this is among the company's first quarterly results after its market debut.



: Investors will be looking at loan book growth, net interest margin (NIM), asset quality (GNPA and NNPA), credit costs, disbursement growth, collection efficiency and management commentary, particularly as this is among the company's first quarterly results after its market debut. Union Bank of India : Key metrics to watch include loan and deposit growth, net interest margin, gross and net non-performing assets (GNPA/NNPA), provisioning, credit growth across retail and corporate segments, and management's outlook on asset quality and margins.



: Key metrics to watch include loan and deposit growth, net interest margin, gross and net non-performing assets (GNPA/NNPA), provisioning, credit growth across retail and corporate segments, and management's outlook on asset quality and margins. Angel One : Investors will focus on active client additions, average daily turnover, retail trading activity, revenue from broking and allied businesses, operating margins, and any update on product expansion or dividend. The company is also scheduled to consider an interim dividend.



: Investors will focus on active client additions, average daily turnover, retail trading activity, revenue from broking and allied businesses, operating margins, and any update on product expansion or dividend. The company is also scheduled to consider an interim dividend. HDFC Asset Management Company : The market will closely monitor average assets under management (AUM), equity AUM growth, market share, operating margins, profitability, SIP inflows and management's outlook on the mutual fund industry.



: The market will closely monitor average assets under management (AUM), equity AUM growth, market share, operating margins, profitability, SIP inflows and management's outlook on the mutual fund industry. ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Investors are expected to watch gross direct premium income (GDPI), underwriting performance, combined ratio, claims ratio, investment income, profitability and management commentary on premium growth and claims trends.

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HDB Financial Services Q1 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated June 24, HDB Financial Services said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 15 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1FY27 Results: Date

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 15 to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Angel One Q1FY27 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated June 19, Angel One said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 15 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of the first interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

Angel One has announced July 21, 2026, as the cut-off date for determining eligible shareholders for the interim dividend, should the payout be declared.

Investors will closely monitor the management commentary for signs of demand trends, profitability, credit growth, premium collections and business outlook, as the first quarter earnings season gathers pace.

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