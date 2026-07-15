Satluj' Aftermath: Film, Other Content Certification May Soon Be Mandatory For OTT Platforms

The Centre is mulling the introduction of a certificate requirement for films and similar media shown on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, according to sources close to NDTV.

The government is considering making the acquisition of a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) mandatory for the premiere of films on OTT and digital streaming platforms, similar to the requirement for films screened in movie theatres. The administrative authorities are likely to amend IT Rules to implement this provision.

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This development comes after the film Satluj, formerly titled Punjab 95' was made unavailable for viewing in India, after premiering on the Zee5 platform for two days. It was subsequently made unavailable to watch internationally.

The film is a cinematic portrayal of the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who had undertaken the task of documenting and uncovering evidence linked to alleged extrajudicial killings and illegal cremations that were undertaken by law enforcement during the Punjab insurgency. His work documented close to 25,000 illegal cremations.

Khalra himself was abducted in front of his residence in Amritsar and murdered on Sept. 6, 1995. The Patiala trial court convicted six Punjab police officials in connection with the murder case. The Punjab and Haryana and Supreme Court of India upheld the convictions.

According to sources in the I&B Ministry cited by NDTV, Satluj allegedly raised concerns related to national security.

The sources also said the film remained pending for approval with the CBFC because the makers did not carry out the changes recommended by the certification board.

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The filmmakers had earlier claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for 127 cuts before granting certification. The film was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was later cancelled following reported objections from Indian authorities.

After a lengthy delay, Satluj was aired on Zee5 on July 3 without any promotional campaign. But, receiving positive reviews from viewers and critics, the film was withdrawn from the platform within 48 hours.

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