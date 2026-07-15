Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says 'I've Always Wanted To Be A Mother' As She Embraces Pregnancy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about entering a new phase of her life as she prepares to embrace motherhood. The actor, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, expressed her happiness and excitement while sharing that becoming a mother has always been one of her biggest wishes.

She spoke about her feelings towards this new journey and said that she had been waiting for this moment for a long time, according to Pinkvilla. Samantha added that she is ready to give her best to motherhood and is looking forward to experiencing this new responsibility with love and gratitude.

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“It's definitely new and exciting. But I've been waiting for this moment for a while now. I've always wanted to be a mother,” Samantha said while talking about her pregnancy journey.

The actor was recently seen with a baby bump during the celebrations of her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram. She later confirmed the news of her pregnancy, leaving fans delighted.

Samantha further shared that the upcoming chapter has brought a different sense of strength and purpose into her life. She said she has always been passionate about everything she takes up, but motherhood has made her feel a new kind of emotional connection and responsibility.

The actor also shared glimpses from her wellness retreat in Thailand on Wednesday. In one of the pictures, Samantha was seen with Raj Nidimoru at the resort. Sharing the moments on Instagram, she wrote about the importance of slowing down, listening to the body and creating space for peace and stillness.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's relationship had been the subject of speculation after she shared pictures from the World Pickleball League match on Feb. 1. Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

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Raj Nidimoru, popularly known as Raj from the Raj-DK director duo, has worked on films like Shor in the City and Go Goa Gone. The duo has also created popular streaming shows including The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs and Farzi.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple announced their separation in 2021. Naga Chaitanya later married actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony.

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