Samay Raina Spotted With Mystery Girl In Mumbai, Fuels Fresh Dating Buzz | Watch

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is back in the spotlight after a video of him with a mystery woman went viral on social media. The comedian was spotted leaving a venue in Mumbai on Tuesday night, surrounded by paparazzi and fans.

In the video, Raina is seen holding the woman's hand as he helps her make her way through the crowd to a waiting car. The woman kept her face covered with a mask, and her identity has not been revealed.

Neither Samay nor his team has reacted to the viral video or the speculation surrounding it.

Fans Continue To Speculate

The latest sighting has added to the ongoing rumours linking Samay with 12th Fail actor Medha Shankr.

The dating rumours began after a viral social media post claimed the two were seen together at the same location. According to the post, they walked separately after noticing paparazzi, leading fans to believe they were trying to avoid attention.

The post read, "Guys, Samay Raina and Medha Shankar are dating. They were spotted together, and the moment they saw the paparazzi they split up. They've been seen together on multiple occasions now. What do you all think?"

However, neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed or denied the rumours.

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Supreme Court Order

Samay's latest public appearance came shortly after the Supreme Court imposed a Rs 3 lakh cost on him in connection with the India's Got Latent case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice J. V. Mohana directed the comedian to deposit the amount within two weeks. The court observed that he had allegedly made false statements before it and failed to follow its earlier directions.

The bench said, "We have no reason to doubt that Samay Raina has taken the court for a ride. He is in brazen violation of statements/undertakings given before this court. The misconduct is sought to be compounded by stating that a compliance affidavit was filed yesterday, however, no affidavit has been filed."

The court proceedings are part of the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy, which continues to make headlines.

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