Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

ICICI Prudential Life Q1 Result: Profit Rises 28% YoY To Rs 386 Crore; Key Details Here

ICICI Prudential's net profit climbed 28% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 386.2 crore in the June quarter of FY27, as against Rs 302 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
ICICI Prudential Life Q1 Result: Profit Rises 28% YoY To Rs 386 Crore; Key Details Here
Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
--

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announced its June quarter of financial year (Q1FY27) results, on Wednesday.

The company's net profit climbed 28% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 386.2 crore in the June quarter of FY27, as against Rs 302 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

The life insurance company's net premium income grew 15% annually to Rs 9,749 crore.

Meanwhile, solvency ratio came in at 225.4% in Q1FY27, as against 212.3% in the same quarter previous fiscal year.

ICICI Prudential share price 

ICICI Prudential shares were buzzing in trade after the company reported healthy numbers in the June quarter of FY27.

ICICI Prudential's share price rose as much as 5.41% to an intraday high of Rs 531.50 per share. At 2 pm, ICICI Prudential shares were trading off day's high, but up 2.99% at Rs 519.30. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22% higher at 77,220 levels.

ICICI Prudential share's 52-week high is Rs 706.50, while its 52-week low is Rs 459.60 apiece.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Holds Firm As Issue Fully Subscribed

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium Holds Firm As Issue Fully Subscribed

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com