ICICI Prudential Life Q1 Result: Profit Rises 28% YoY To Rs 386 Crore; Key Details Here

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance announced its June quarter of financial year (Q1FY27) results, on Wednesday.

The company's net profit climbed 28% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 386.2 crore in the June quarter of FY27, as against Rs 302 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

The life insurance company's net premium income grew 15% annually to Rs 9,749 crore.

Meanwhile, solvency ratio came in at 225.4% in Q1FY27, as against 212.3% in the same quarter previous fiscal year.

ICICI Prudential share price

ICICI Prudential shares were buzzing in trade after the company reported healthy numbers in the June quarter of FY27.

ICICI Prudential's share price rose as much as 5.41% to an intraday high of Rs 531.50 per share. At 2 pm, ICICI Prudential shares were trading off day's high, but up 2.99% at Rs 519.30. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22% higher at 77,220 levels.

ICICI Prudential share's 52-week high is Rs 706.50, while its 52-week low is Rs 459.60 apiece.

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