Skoda To Launch Slavia Facelift In Mid-August: Check New Design, Features

Skoda Auto is gearing up to launch the Slavia facelift in India in mid-August. The updated model is expected to feature redesigned front end, an upgraded cabin and a new 8-speed automatic gearbox, strengthening its position in the competitive mid-size sedan segment.

The launch follows a busy year for the Czech automaker, which earlier introduced the upgraded Kushaq SUV and expanded the variant line-ups of the Kylaq compact SUV and the Kodiaq premium SUV. The Slavia facelift is also part of a broader refresh cycle in 2026, with all major players in the mid-size sedan segment rolling out updated models.

First launched in India in February 2022, the Slavia is built on Volkswagen Group's India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform, shared with the Kushaq. The current model is priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

ALSO READ: Car Mileage Tips: Simple Maintenance Habits That Can Improve Fuel Efficiency

While Skoda has not officially revealed the specifications, the recently launched Kushaq facelift offers a preview of what buyers can expect. The Slavia is likely to receive a redesigned front fascia, refreshed rear styling, new LED headlamps and illuminated Skoda lettering on the tailgate, along with a new set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the sedan is expected to feature an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, a revised touchscreen infotainment system and a refreshed digital instrument cluster. Skoda may also extend premium features to lower variants, following the strategy adopted with the Kushaq facelift.

Mechanically, the Slavia is expected to retain its existing turbo-petrol powertrain options. These include a 1.0-litre TSI engine producing 115 PS and 178 Nm, and a 1.5-litre TSI engine delivering 150 PS and 250 Nm.

The 1.0-litre engine is currently paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter, while the 1.5-litre engine comes with a 7-speed DSG automatic. However, since the Kushaq facelift replaced its 6-speed automatic with a new 8-speed unit, the Slavia is expected to receive the same transmission upgrade.

Although Skoda has not yet confirmed pricing or detailed specifications, bookings and deliveries are expected to begin shortly after the official launch.

ALSO READ: Gadkari Defends E20 Ethanol Policy, Says Consumers Can Opt For Pure Petrol At Higher Cost

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.