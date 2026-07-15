Ashneer Grover's TV Comeback On The Cards? Instagram Post Fuels Speculation

Ashneer Grover, the entrepreneur and investor who shot to fame through his stint on Shark Tank India, is back in the news — this time over whispers of a television comeback. Buzz is building around his possible association with the upcoming season of Pitch To Get Rich, a business reality show backed by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund.

It All Started With One Instagram Share

Neither Grover nor the show's makers have confirmed anything officially. Still, a recent post on social media has kept the speculation alive. It began when Grover posted the promotional video for Pitch To Get Rich on his own handle. The post carried no caption or context linking him to the show, yet that didn't stop netizens from reading it as a possible hint, with many wonderings online whether he was gearing up for a reality TV return.

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Insider Buzz Points to Ongoing Talks

Money Control reported a source who claimed that conversations may already be in motion, saying the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund team is believed to be in advanced talks to rope in Grover as one of the season's key faces. Nothing has been locked in yet, but the report noted the makers were keen. With Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar already attached to the show, Grover's blunt, no-filter feedback style could bring an added edge to the panel.

The show is built as a launchpad for upcoming entrepreneurs, letting them present their business ideas to a panel of established industry figures, with mentorship and investment opportunities on offer for standout pitches.

Family Also in the Spotlight

Meanwhile, Grover's family continues to draw media attention. His wife, Madhuri Grover, was recently seen on the Netflix show Lock Upp Season 2.

For now, an official word from Grover or the makers is still awaited, but his Instagram activity has already got fans talking about a possible return to the small screen.

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