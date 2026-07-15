Pink E-Rickshaw Scheme 2.0: Key Routes In Mumbai, 40% Subsidy & Safety Features Explained

The Maharashtra government is preparing to roll out its Pink E-Rickshaw Scheme across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), aiming to boost women's employment while improving last-mile connectivity through electric mobility.

The initiative is expected to operate on strategically selected routes to avoid adding to traffic congestion.

Transport Minister of Maharashtra Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials from the Transport Department, Traffic Police and Regional Transport Offices to identify non-congested internal roads, wider routes and connectivity corridors, where the low-speed electric rickshaws can operate safely, according to reports.

The e-rickshaw will not be permitted to go on highways, arterial roads or major traffic junctions.​ The exercise will cover Mumbai's suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Vasai-Virar and Kalyan-Dombivli.

How Much Subsidy Will Beneficiaries Receive?

Under the revised financing model, the state government's contribution has been increased from 20% to 40% of the vehicle cost.

The remaining amount will be financed through a 50% bank loan, while beneficiaries will contribute the remaining 10%. The higher subsidy is aimed at making the scheme more accessible to women entrepreneurs.

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What Safety Features Will Be Introduced?

To strengthen passenger safety and improve monitoring, all pink e-rickshaws will have GPS-enabled tracking systems.

The government is also considering discussions with manufacturers to improve Battery technology, vehicle speed and overall performance, ensuring the vehicles remain suitable for urban trips.

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