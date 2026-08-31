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P&G Hygiene, Taj Gvk Hotels, Jindal Drilling, Suprajit Engineering, Vadilal Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of several companies including Taj Gvk Hotels and Procter & Gamble Hygiene will go ex-dividend on September first, marking the last day for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for dividends.

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P&G Hygiene, Taj Gvk Hotels, Jindal Drilling, Suprajit Engineering, Vadilal Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: AI Generated
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd.
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Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
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Suprajit Engineering Ltd.
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Shares of Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd., Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Vadilal Enterprises Ltd., and more will be on interest on Monday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is September 1, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.400001 Sep 2026
AK Capital Services Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.000001 Sep 2026
Alivus Life Sciences Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.000001 Sep 2026
Bengal & Assam Company Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 50.000001 Sep 2026
CCL Products (India) Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.000001 Sep 2026
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000001 Sep 2026
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.000001 Sep 2026
Maharashtra Seamless Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 10.000001 Sep 2026
Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.100001 Sep 2026
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 60.000001 Sep 2026
Rico Auto Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.550001 Sep 2026
Rishiroop Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500001 Sep 2026
SM Auto Stamping Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.500001 Sep 2026
Suprajit Engineering Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000001 Sep 2026
Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.000001 Sep 2026
Unique Organics Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.300001 Sep 2026
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 1.500001 Sep 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 1 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 31 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Why India's Biggest Stocks Stopped Working: Three Top Investors, One Verdict

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