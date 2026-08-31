P&G Hygiene, Taj Gvk Hotels, Jindal Drilling, Suprajit Engineering, Vadilal Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd., Suprajit Engineering Ltd., Vadilal Enterprises Ltd., and more will be on interest on Monday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is September 1, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.

Security Name Purpose Record Date Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000 01 Sep 2026 AK Capital Services Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 01 Sep 2026 Alivus Life Sciences Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 01 Sep 2026 Bengal & Assam Company Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 50.0000 01 Sep 2026 CCL Products (India) Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 01 Sep 2026 Garware Technical Fibres Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 01 Sep 2026 Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 01 Sep 2026 Maharashtra Seamless Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 01 Sep 2026 Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 01 Sep 2026 Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 60.0000 01 Sep 2026 Rico Auto Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5500 01 Sep 2026 Rishiroop Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 01 Sep 2026 SM Auto Stamping Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 01 Sep 2026 Suprajit Engineering Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 01 Sep 2026 Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 01 Sep 2026 Unique Organics Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.3000 01 Sep 2026 Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 01 Sep 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (September 1 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 31 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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