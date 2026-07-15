Tukaram Mundhe Effect: FDA Turns To AI For Instant Food Adulteration, Fake Med Complaints

Consumers in Maharashtra can now file complaints against adulterated food and fake or substandard medicines using an AI-powered platform that automatically drafts complaints in Marathi, Hindi or English.

Announcing the initiative in a post on Instagram, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said users simply need to speak into the platform, which will prepare a structured complaint automatically.

"Whether it's food or medicine, just speak — the complaint will be automatically prepared. Filing a complaint about adulterated food or fake, substandard medicines has now become extremely easy. On the AI-based platform of the Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Government of Maharashtra, speak in Marathi, Hindi, or English — your complaint will be automatically prepared clearly and completely in points," Mundhe said.

The same platform can be used to report both food safety and drug safety violations. Once submitted, complainants can also track the status of their complaints online.

The complaint portal is available at: [https://complaints.mahafda.in](https://complaints.mahafda.in).

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The launch comes amid an aggressive enforcement drive led by Mundhe since he assumed charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner.

As reported by NDTV, the department carried out 904 raids across the state in his first month in office, seizing banned gutkha and pan masala worth over Rs 34.66 crore. The FDA has also indicated it may invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against organised gutkha syndicates.

The crackdown has extended beyond tobacco products. Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries have been directed to provide free drinking water to customers, while hospitals have been warned against forcing patients to purchase medicines from affiliated pharmacies.

The department has also stepped up inspections against food adulteration involving milk, mawa, edible oils and other food products. Online food delivery platforms and major food brands have also come under increased scrutiny for compliance with food safety regulations.

According to the FDA, the statewide enforcement drive has resulted in the sealing of several establishments, the arrest of 457 people and the seizure of 42 vehicles linked to food safety violations and the illegal trade of banned products.

A separate statewide crackdown on milk adulteration is also underway after the FDA detected synthetic milk manufacturing units and multiple food safety violations across the dairy supply chain.

The intensified enforcement campaign began on May 25, when Tukaram Mundhe took charge as FDA Commissioner. Soon after assuming office, he directed officials to strengthen food safety compliance across the entire dairy ecosystem, including dairies, transporters, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, as part of broader efforts to improve food and drug safety enforcement across Maharashtra.

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