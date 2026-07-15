Ather Energy Sets Issue Price For Raising Rs 1,200-Crore From Hero MotoCorp, India-Japan Fund

Ather Energy Ltd.'s issue price for its fund raise of up to Rs 1,200 crore through sale of preferential shares and warrants, has been set at a premium, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company is alloting 16,26,016 fully paid up equity shares having face value of Rs 1 each to Japan India fund at an issue price of Rs 1,230 per equity share. The agreed upon issue price is Rs 54.26 higher than the floor price of Rs 1,175.74. The fundraise through preferential shares aggregates up to roughly Rs 200 crore.

Ather Energy is also selling approximately 79.3 lakh convertible warrants to Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and two promoters of the compay namely, Tarun Sanjay Mehta and Swapnil Babanlal Jain at an issue price of Rs 1,260 per share.

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The approved issue price is 84.26 higher than the floor price of Rs 1,175.74 per equity share and aggregates up to roughly Rs 1,000 crore.

Earlier in the day, Hero Moto Corp announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the EV maker. Ather Energy also announced the launch of its first mass market electric scooter.

Ather Energy's Stock Rally

Shares of Ather Energy have been on a winning streak, with the stock surging as high as 9.74% to Rs 1,318.90 apiece on Wednesday.

The stock pared some gains to settle 7.87% higher at Rs 1,296.40 apiece, compared to a 0.11% advance in the benchmark Nifty index.

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The scrip has had a massive rally since its listing last year after having risen 71.77% in 2026 so far and zooming 277.6% in the last 12 months.

Ather Energy Q4 FY26 Snapshot

The company reported a net loss of Rs 100 crore for the quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 234 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 73.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,175 crore from Rs 676 crore. Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 69.5 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 172 crore a year earlier.

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