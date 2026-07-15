Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Ather Energy Shares Surge 9% In Trade — What's Driving The Rally?

Ather Energy shares advanced as much as 9% to Rs 1,310 apiece.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Ather Energy Shares Surge 9% In Trade — What's Driving The Rally?
Image: NDTV Profit

Shares of Ather Energy Limited rallied nearly 9% during the trading hours on Wednesday, July 15 after Hero MotoCorp announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the EV maker. 

The gains also come as Ather Energy announced the  launch of its first mass market electric scooter.

Ather Energy shares advanced as much as 9% to Rs 1,310 apiece. The scrip was trading 8.63% higher by 10:28 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.65%.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Hero MotoCorp, in an exchange filing on Tuesday, July 14 announced  that its Commitee of Directors  has considered and approved the additional investment of up to Rs. 1,000 crore in Ather Energy.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, July 14, the EV maker said, "Ather will unveil the first scooter from its new EL platform, marking its entry into the mass-market scooter segment."

The EL platform aims  to address the mass market through the Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh price segment while expanding its total market share.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Tata Power Shares Gain As Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On Multiple Growth Triggers — Check Target Price

Tata Power Shares Gain As Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On Multiple Growth Triggers — Check Target Price

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com