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L&T Tech Gets Rating Upgrade After Q1; ICICI Securities Bullish On Sustainability, Mobility — Check Hiked Target Price

L&T Technology has delivered timely pivots with robust execution, which is helping the company gain market share in the ER&D space, adds the brokerage.

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L&T Tech Gets Rating Upgrade After Q1; ICICI Securities Bullish On Sustainability, Mobility — Check Hiked Target Price
With its EI showcase, and the healthy performance and outlook alongside attractive valuations, ICICI Securities has upgraded L&T Technology from Hold.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

With its EI showcase, and the healthy performance and outlook alongside attractive valuations, the brokerage firm ICICI Securities has upgraded L&T Technology Services to Add, from Hold, based on an unchanged one-year forward P/E multiple of 22x, rolling forward to Jun'27E.

Target price is revised to Rs 3,590 from Rs 3,380 earlier, implying a modest upside of 9%. The brokerage has raised its FY27–28E EPS by 1–2.5%.

ICICI Securities has baked in conservative growth of 5% for FY27E, given the volatile macro environment; and expects revenue acceleration from FY28.

L&T Technology has delivered timely pivots with robust execution, which is helping the company gain market share in the ER&D space, adds the brokerage.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Lt Tech Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Tata Power Shares Gain As Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish On Multiple Growth Triggers — Check Target Price

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