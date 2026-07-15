LTM To Deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot Across L&T Group

LTM, a Larsen & Toubro Group company on Wednesday announced that it is leading the deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot across the L&T Group. As part of this enterprise-wide rollout, L&T is enabling Microsoft 365 Copilot for 1,40,000 employees across the group, with LTM leading the transformation.

The rollout aims to integrate AI tools into day-to-day operations, including workflows, decision-making and workplace collaboration.

As the largest adopter of Microsoft 365 Copilot within the L&T Group, LTM's AI-powered assistant, RAIma, has delivered a 70% improvement in IT and HR query resolution, while increasing employee engagement and HR productivity by 15%. Additionally, more than 23,000 developers use AI tools daily, supported by a network of over 1,300 AI experts and enablement leads.

LTM will spearhead deployment through Microsoft 365 Copilot–supported solutions: Agent A.S.K. (Agent for Stories and Knowledge) for sales and RAIma. A.S.K. is a conversational AI tool that accelerates sales by reusing existing content, while RAIma delivers personalised, conversational HR support via chat and voice.

LTM said that they have worked closely with Microsoft to scale AI adoption and shape global best practices for enterprise deployments. The collaboration will also help establish responsible AI practices across large, complex organizations, supported by governance frameworks for security, privacy, compliance, and ethical use. With over 90% of its workforce trained in GenAI, LTM is embedding AI across onboarding, learning, delivery, sales, and support, said the note from the company.

ALSO READ: LTM Bets On AI: CEO Venu Lambu Expects Revenue Share To Jump From 12% To 50% In 5 Years

LTM on Monday had also announced a partnership with Anthropic, the frontier AI company behind Claude, to accelerate enterprise-scale adoption of Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork across engineering, modernization, and business workflows.

LTM will combine Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork with its enterprise implementation expertise to help clients move from pilots to production with market-leading productivity, throughput, quality underscored by assurance and transparency. LTM will specifically bring this expertise and capability to BFSI, Hi-Tech, consumer and production Industry domains.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Vs LTM Vs TCS: Deal Wins To Hiring Trends — What Q1 Numbers Of Key IT Players Reveal

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