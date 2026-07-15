ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result To Be OUT At 2 PM: Check Direct Link, Details On Minimum Marks And More

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for June 2026 today, July 15, 2026, at 2 PM. Candidates who took the entrance exam held from June 1 to June 4, 2026, will be able to check their results and subject-specific scores online via the official ICSI website.

ICSI has confirmed that the e-result-cum-marks statement will be made available immediately following the result announcement. Candidates must log in with their application number and date of birth to download their scorecards.

ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result is provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the 'CSEET June 2026 Result' link.

Step 3: Input your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Complete the security code shown on the screen.

Step 5: Press the submit button to view the result.

Step 6: Review, download, and save the result-cum-marks statement. Keep a printed version for future reference.

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ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result: Minimum passing marks

To qualify for the CSEET June 2026 exam, candidates must meet both the cut-off marks for each subject and the overall percentage requirement set by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Aspirants are required to obtain at least 40% in every individual subject. Additionally, they must achieve an aggregate score of no less than 50%.

The institute has made it clear that no physical copies of the result or marks statement will be sent out. Therefore, candidates are advised to download and keep the online document, as it will be necessary during the subsequent phase of the admission process.

With the results scheduled for release at 2 PM today, candidates are encouraged to frequently check the official ICSI website for updates. Once the results are announced, qualified candidates can advance to the next stages of the company secretary program according to the institute's admission timeline.

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