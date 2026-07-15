'Sonam Wangchuk Is Stupid': X User's Post Goes Viral As His Fast Enters 17th Day

A social media post on X by user Mudrika Kavdia calling engineer, climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk as "stupid" went viral amid Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike.

The user stated in her post, "This is the country where Sonam Wangchuk is the problem. Where students get their exam papers leaked and nobody resigns. Where a 57 year old man starving himself for 17 days is less newsworthy than a Bollywood actor's airport look. This country, Indian judiciary and government is seriously broken. And right now something is very, very broken. Happy 15th August in advance. The flags are already being ironed."

The post sparked an intense debate on social media with some users supporting Wangchuk's protest and others criticising his decision to continue fasting despite deteriorating health.

ALSO READ: Actor Swara Bhasker Visits Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar, Backs CJP Protest Amid Hunger Strike

Sonam Wanchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, in solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. The protest demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak that affected millions of stundents across the country.

Wangchuk entered the 17th day of his indefinite fast on Wednesday. He reportedly lost around 8.5 kg during the fast. The CJP stated that his health was deteriorating and shared photographs of him being attended to by medical personnel.

“We have been trying to convince Sonam sir to withdraw his hunger strike, but he is adamant to continue it,” Dipke said, as cited by Al Jazeera. He continued, "Sonam sir is ⁠asking us to keep preparing for the march to parliament on 20th July. I feel the ⁠government wants Sonam sir and other people on hunger strike to die.”

Wangchuk, lying on a ‌white mattress on a stage in front of a handful of people, told the Reuters news agency that he was too weak to talk. He said earlier his fast could last six weeks unless he died first.

Several opposition leaders expressed concerns over Wangchuk's health. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav posted on X urging Wangchuk to "end his fast, take a few days for health recovery, accumulate new energy, and then rejoin a new movement. With humble insistence, we urge him to expand the movements against the 'negative, corrupt, dishonest, anti-democracy, communal BJP' across the entire country and become an unbroken chain of public unity."

Reuters reported that the Education Ministry, Dharmendra Pradhan and the government's chief spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the protest.

Three student activists associated with the protest also had to be hospitalised as the agitation continued. Another protestor reportedly fainted at the protest site and was taken to the hospital. Doctors and volunteers have continued monitoring Wangchuk's condition.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Joins Demonstration At Jantar Mantar Amid Tight Security

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