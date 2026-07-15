'Cryptocurrency Not 'Wealth', Purchases Invalid': Pakistan's Influential Cleric Mufti Taqi Usmani Issues Fatwa

Renowned Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani has declared that purchasing goods using cryptocurrency is "impermissible," citing research by experts which found that cryptocurrency does not qualify as "wealth" under Sharia.

According to Dawn, the fatwa was originally issued by Darul Ifta, Jamia Darul Uloom, Karachi, and is dated 24 Zilhaj 1447 AH, corresponding to June 10, 2026.

Apart from Mufti Usmani, a former judge of the Federal Shariat Court, five other prominent scholars are signatories to the ruling, the newspaper said.

Responding to a query about purchasing books using cryptocurrency, the fatwa stated, "It is not permissible for you to purchase the books in question using cryptocurrency."

Dawn quoted the ruling as saying, "According to research and opinion of experts so far, cryptocurrency is not considered 'maal' (wealth) in Sharia. Instead, it is merely the recording of fictitious numbers in an account, whether in the form of USDT or other crypto tokens."

As cryptocurrency is not recognised as wealth under Islamic law, the fatwa held that a buyer does not technically gain ownership of goods purchased through such transactions, according to the report.

"Therefore, it is not permissible for you to use them or sell them to others. Instead, it is mandatory upon you to return these books to the person from whom you purchased them," the fatwa added.

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The ruling reportedly drew on various references from established works of Islamic jurisprudence to support its conclusions.

On a related query concerning an educational course purchased through cryptocurrency, the fatwa said, "Obtaining an educational course through cryptocurrency is not valid," adding that the transaction had been carried out in violation of Islamic law, Dawn reported.

"It is mandatory for you to neither use this course yourself nor give it to anyone else," the fatwa stated, further noting that since the course existed in digital form and remained with the seller even after the transaction, the buyer was obligated to act accordingly.

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"Because this course is in digital form and remains with the seller even after the sale, you should completely delete the materials related to this course from your devices and files," the fatwa declared, according to the newspaper.

The ruling adds to a growing body of Islamic jurisprudential opinion grappling with the permissibility of digital and crypto-based assets under Sharia law.

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