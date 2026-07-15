KCET 2026 First Round Final Seat Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link And Other Key Details

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the final results of the first round of seat allotment for admission to various professional courses including engineering on Wednesday.

KCET 2026 First Round Final Seat Allotment Result Details

As per KEA, out of a total of 1,41,872 seats for various courses, 1,22,512 seats have been allotted in the first round, leaving 19,374 seats vacant. Out of a total of 91,724 engineering seats, 90,748 seats have been allotted, with only 976 seats remaining. All 361 seats in the veterinary course have been allotted.

Candidates who have registered for the counselling procedure will be able to view their results on the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA also stated that the schedule related to choice selection, fee payment, and obtaining admission in colleges has been announced for candidates who have secured seats, and they must report to the respective colleges by July 24.

If candidates intend to relinquish their seat, they must do so exclusively through KEA by completing the necessary details online. Simply failing to report to the college will not be interpreted as a seat relinquishment.

KCET 2026 Final Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to access the KCET 2026 Final Seat Allotment Results has been provided here -> Direct Link

ALSO READ: ICSI CSEET June 2026 Result OUT: Check Direct Link

How To Download KCET 2026 Final Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Visit the official KCET website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link with the text 'UGCET - 2026 FIRST ROUND SEAT ALLOTMENT FINAL RESULT LINK (15-07-2026)'.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their Karnataka CET number.

Step 4: The KCET seat allocation 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save the KCET seat allocation letter and download a copy for future reference.

ALSO READ: TANCET 2026 Rank List To Be OUT Today; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download

KCET Counselling 2026: Key Dates For Round 1

KCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 is set to proceed through several stages, beginning with the provisional seat allocation result for Round 1 on July 14, 2026, followed by the deadline to raise objections on July 15, 2026.

Specific dates have been assigned for choice registration for each course. Candidates seeking engineering admission can register choices from July 16, candidates for agricultural science and veterinary courses from July 17, those pursuing Yoga and Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and HSS courses from July 18, and BSc Nursing candidates from July 19.

The conclusive Round 1 seat allocation results were released on July 15, 2026, while the choice selection process for designated seats and the final date for reporting to the assigned colleges are both set for August 2026.

In 2026, approximately 3.3 lakh candidates participated in KCET; this marks the highest number according to KCET standards, as in the previous year (2025), 3.1 lakh candidates enrolled for the KCET examination. This surge is likely to prolong the counselling process.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.