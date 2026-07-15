As Argentina gears up for a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against England, an unusual narrative is gaining attention beyond the football pitch: has Argentina historically won its biggest titles only when its economy was in distress?

Unlike its triumphant run in Qatar four years ago, Argentina enters the 2026 semi-finals with an economy that has shown signs of recovery under President Javier Milei. Inflation has eased sharply from the near-100% levels seen around the 2022 World Cup, investor confidence has improved and the economy has emerged from recession, according to government data and international financial institutions.

That marks a sharp contrast with the backdrop to each of Argentina's three World Cup victories.

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The country's maiden title in 1978 came during military rule, a period marked by soaring inflation and deep political uncertainty. Diego Maradona then inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, just years after the Latin American debt crisis and the Falklands War, when the economy remained under severe strain.

Lionel Messi's long-awaited World Cup triumph in 2022 also unfolded against the backdrop of one of Argentina's worst inflation crises in decades, with consumer prices approaching triple digits.

Whether by coincidence or football folklore, the pattern has fuelled a light-hearted superstition among fans that economic hardship somehow precedes sporting success.

England, meanwhile, presents almost the opposite story.

Its only World Cup title, won in 1966, came during a period of relative economic stability. The country's other iconic tournament run, in 1990, coincided with London's rise as a global financial centre, even as the UK economy later slipped into recession.

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Heading into the 2026 semi-final, Britain is not facing a financial crisis, but its economy continues to grapple with subdued growth, weak productivity, persistent fiscal pressures and lingering cost-of-living concerns, according to UK government data and economists.

The economic backdrop, of course, will have no bearing on the result once the match begins. But as one of football's fiercest rivalries resumes on the sport's biggest stage, both teams arrive with economic fortunes that run counter to the conditions under which they previously enjoyed their greatest World Cup successes.

Meanwhile, multiple media reports said that the FBI has rated England vs Argentina as the highest risk match of the World Cup.

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