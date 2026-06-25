Travel Alert: India Launches Air Suvidha 2.0 For Ebola Screening Of International Arrivals

All foreign visitors entering India are required to complete a form on the health self-declaration webpage, which was recently introduced by the country's civil aviation authorities.

In reaction to the growing Ebola outbreak, the Air Suvidha 2.0, an upgraded contactless health self-declaration facility for all foreign visitors to India, was introduced on Thursday.

Before immigration clearance, the portal makes sure that foreign travellers submit a required online health self-declaration that includes their 21-day trip history, exposure history, and any associated symptoms.

According to a statement from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the launch comes after the WHO declared the Ebola/Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17, 2026, in accordance with the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005.

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Bundibugyo viral disease (BVD) has been identified as the cause of the current outbreak, and South Sudan and other nations bordering Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been designated as high-risk for transmission, as reported by Khaleej Times.

Within 24 hours of the beginning of the trip to India, the Airsuvidha Self Declaration Form (SDF) can be filled out.

For quick clearance upon arrival, passengers are asked to complete the forms before boarding the flight and at web check-in. They simply need to provide the downloaded SDF at the immigration or international travel health desk.

In order to quickly identify and refer at-risk travellers, the portal allows real-time data sharing with the Bureau of Immigration, IDSP, State Surveillance Officers, and Airport Health Officers. This keeps the arrival process contactless, requiring no paperwork to be filled out upon arrival.

To guarantee their own safety as well as the safety of other passengers, all overseas travellers have been advised to complete their self-declaration precisely and in advance.

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