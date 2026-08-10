Jeff Bezos-Backed Consortium Nearing Deal For One-Third Stake In Liverpool FC

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly close to joining a consortium that could acquire around one-third of Liverpool, with the Premier League club potentially valued at about £4.4 billion ($5.9 billion).

The investor group reportedly includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

According to Sky News, the consortium is being led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and a former shareholder in English second-tier club Queens Park Rangers.

Reuters reports suggest that Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could announce the investment as early as this week.

The proposed deal would not represent a full takeover of Liverpool. Instead, the consortium would reportedly acquire a stake of approximately one-third, while FSG would retain control of the club.

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Neither Liverpool nor FSG has commented on the reports.

The reported transaction would value Liverpool at around £4.4 billion, making it one of the biggest valuations ever recorded in a football club deal.

FSG acquired Liverpool in 2010 and has explored outside investment in recent years while continuing to maintain control of the club.

The reported valuation highlights the significant rise in Liverpool's worth during FSG's 16-year ownership.

The potential investment comes as Liverpool enters a period of transition.

The club won the Premier League title in 2025. However, manager Arne Slot and prolific forward Mohamed Salah have since departed.

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Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with helping build the squad that delivered Liverpool's first English league title in 30 years in 2020, also left his role as FSG's chief executive officer of football in July.

If completed, the reported investment would bring Bezos and Saverin into Liverpool's ownership structure while FSG continues to retain control of the club.

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