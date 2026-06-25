Indian Fans Face 70% Visa Rejection From Canada For FIFA World Cup, Pakistan Fares Worse At 91%

Despite being an international sporting event, almost 70% of visitor visa applications submitted by Indians wishing to visit Canada for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 were denied, according to a report, underscoring the stringent screening that applicants must endure.

Less than half of the thousands of football enthusiasts who requested visas to visit Canada for the FIFA World Cup were granted. Significant variations in approval rates were shown by official data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

As part of its joint World Cup hosting duties with the United States and Mexico, Canada will host games in Toronto and Vancouver. The visa data demonstrates how demand for entrance has increased even before the tournament started, while approval trends have remained inconsistent across regions, according to a CTV News report.

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According to CTV News, which cited official visa data, the IRCC processed almost 17,000 visitor visa and electronic travel authorisation applications related to the World Cup between Nov. 14, 2025, and March 31 this year. Only roughly 41% of these were approved.

Only 355 of the 1,225 visitor visa applications filed by Indian nationals were granted, according to IRCC. This corresponded to a mere 29% approval percentage, indicating that over 70% of applications were denied.

With 1,725 applications, Ghana had the most World Cup-related submissions for Canada. Approval, however, stayed low at just less than 11%. As a result, it had one of the lowest approval ratings of any country in the sample.

With 1,250 applications, Pakistan too had a significant demand. According to CTV News, only 102 applications were granted visas, representing an acceptance percentage of less than 9%. Despite having comparatively low acceptance rates, India became the fourth-largest supplier of applications, as reported by Financial Express.

Colombia displayed a distinct pattern. Despite not participating in group stage games in Canada, it submitted 1,630 applications. Colombia has one of the highest approval ratings in the sample, with almost 69% of applications being accepted.

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According to IRCC, it collaborates with FIFA and other partners to provide seamless travel management. Canada wants to welcome fans while upholding border security, according to a spokeswoman. According to CTV News, a statement stated: "IRCC is working closely with FIFA and federal partners to make travel to Canada as simple and smooth as possible without compromising the safety and security of Canadians."

The IRCC has made it clear that there isn't a specific immigration path or "FIFA visa" associated with the competition.

Depending on their nationality, visitors wishing to attend World Cup matches must either apply for an electronic travel authorisation or use the regular visitor visa procedure. Additionally, the government has emphasised that once a traveller's authorised stay expires, they must leave Canada.

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