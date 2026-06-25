FIFA World Cup 2026: Endrick-Ancelotti Memes Explode On Internet. Here's why

Brazil have not only been lighting up stadiums with their dazzling football at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, but they have also been dominating conversations on social media.
The Samba Boys have won two of their three group-stage matches and have already secured a place in the knockout rounds. Vinicius Junior's impressive tally of four goals and one assist, along with Neymar's emotional return to international football after nearly three years, have been among the team's biggest talking points.
However, neither Vinicius' exploits in front of goal nor Neymar's tearful comeback has generated as much online buzz as the reported rift between head coach Carlo Ancelotti and teenage forward Endrick.
The 19-year-old has yet to start a match at the tournament, with Ancelotti giving him just 34 minutes of playing time across Brazil's three group-stage fixtures.
The limited opportunities afforded to Endrick have sparked widespread speculation among fans, many of whom believe Ancelotti is determined to keep the young striker on the sidelines. The Italian's apparent reluctance to use the highly rated forward has fuelled countless jokes and memes, with social media users humorously imagining increasingly absurd scenarios in which Ancelotti goes out of his way to make life difficult for Endrick both on and off the pitch.
What began as a footballing debate has now evolved into one of the World Cup's biggest meme fest.
Endrick is the only available striker— Newton (@Biggnewton) June 19, 2026
Ancelotti: pic.twitter.com/veWGZanRFR
Colocar o Endrick ou ir no monte Everest pegar um pedaço da nuvem— Peuzada (@peuzadaff) June 23, 2026
Ancelloti: pic.twitter.com/y2dgAukFe5
Endrick: please leave me some pizza— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) June 20, 2026
Ancelotti: pic.twitter.com/SxrrrYYrLe
Endrick : “Boss, can I have some gum?”— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) June 23, 2026
Ancelotti: pic.twitter.com/hmoazpBDAW
Endrick: "save me the window seat for our flight"— Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 24, 2026
Ancelotti: pic.twitter.com/OQ384nQVgp
Ancelotti cuando el árbitro ha pitado fuera de juego en el gol de Endrick pic.twitter.com/V1PzgG17Br— gam (@mbafraaude) June 20, 2026
*se cair da ponte tem que colocar o endrick*— drogba gremista (@drogbagfbpa) June 19, 2026
Ancelotti: pic.twitter.com/q18htsAa83
"Richarlison est bloqué au sommet de l'Everest, on va devoir faire jouer Endrick"— Adri_Pltr (@adri_pltr) June 21, 2026
Ancelotti : pic.twitter.com/Pvx0hGUPlJ
Endrick: Me encanta el pan con semillas de sésamo— bitu (@elbituuuu) June 19, 2026
Ancelotti: pic.twitter.com/vL4JWI1EoY
“prefere derrubar a muralha da china inteira na mão ou colocar o Endrick?”— História No Paint (@HistoriaNoPaint) June 14, 2026
Ancelotti: pic.twitter.com/Hu6ag0zQQ9
What is happening between Ancelotti and Endrick has a bit of history which dates back to their time at Real Madrid. Those who closely follow the sport have pointed out that when Ancelotti was the Real Madrid manager, Endrick faced the same issue of limited game-time. During the 2024-25 season, Endrick started in just eight matches averaging 23 minutes on the pitch across his 37 appearances.
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