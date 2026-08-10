Amara Raja Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. will announce its April-June quarter results today, with investors watching whether its core automotive battery business can sustain growth as the company steps up its new-energy investments.

Amara Raja is a leading Indian battery manufacturer, best known for its AMARON automotive batteries. The company is also expanding into lithium-ion cells and other new-energy businesses as it seeks to diversify beyond its traditional lead-acid battery operations.

Here's everything you need to know about Amara Raja Ltd.'s Q1FY27 results schedule.

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Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated June 26, Amara Raja Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further informed that a conference call (group meet) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM (IST) for discussing the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

Conference Dial in Numbers:

Universal Numbers: +91 22 6280 1146/ +91 22 7115 8047

International Toll-Free Numbers

US: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Australia: 0080014243444

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Amara Raja reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Automotive replacement demand

OEM volumes

Industrial battery demand

Lead prices

EBITDA margin

Lithium-ion/new-energy capex and commissioning

Outlook for Giga Corridor/new-energy projects

FY27 capex and management commentary

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Share Price Performance

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,057.85 apiece on the NSE India on Sept. 16, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 670 apiece on March 30, 2026.

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Amara Raja Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declared its financial results for the fourth quarter on May 25, reporting a 95% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 314.3 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,535.8 crore, up 15.5% year-on-year from Rs 3,060.1 crore in Q4 FY25.

Its EBITDA was Rs 385.5 crore, up 13.1% compared to Rs 340.9 crore in Q4 FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.20 per share (520%) for the financial year.

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