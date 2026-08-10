10,900% Return In Five Years: This Multibagger Stock Hits Record High In Trade Today. Here's Why

Cupid share price gained over 2% to hit a record high on Monday after the company reported a sharp jump in its June quarter net profit. Cupid shares surged as much as 2.15% to a fresh high of Rs 267.90 apiece on the BSE.

Condom-maker Cupid Ltd reported consolidated net profit of Rs 44.1 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a nearly 3x growth from Rs 15 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations in Q1FY27 surged to Rs 154.7 crore from Rs 59.8 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

ALSO READ: Cupid Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Triples As Margin Widens; Revenue Up 2.6x

At the operating front, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the June quarter jumped to Rs 60.1 crore from Rs 16.5 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin expanded to 38.8% from 27.5%, indicating better operating leverage and an improved product mix.

Cupid Share Price Performance

Cupid share price has witnessed a stellar growth, generating multibagger returns for investors. The stock has gained 23% in one month, and has rallied 96% in three months. It has jumped 200% in six months and has delivered multibagger returns of 680 over the past one year.

In the past three years, Cupid stock price has skyrocketed 8,895%, while it has surged by a staggering 10,900% in five years.

At 11:15 AM, Cupid share price was trading 0.59% lower at Rs 260.70 apiece on the BSE.

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