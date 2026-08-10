Bosch Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Bosch's Q1 FY27 results will give investors a fresh read on whether the company's recent growth momentum can hold amid rising commodity costs and an uncertain geopolitical environment. Attention is likely to centre on raw material exposure within its mobility operations and whether the two-wheeler business is showing clearer signs of stabilisation.

Here's what investors need to know ahead of Bosch's Q1FY27 results.

Bosch Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated June 24, Bosch stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Aug. 10, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing did not contain any fresh update on an interim dividend. Bosch had recommended a final dividend of Rs 270 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval, compared with Rs 512 per share in FY25. The dividend is scheduled to be paid/dispatched on or after Aug. 14, 2026.

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Bosch Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. to discuss Q1FY27 results with investors and analysts.

Bosch Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will focus on these key metrics when Bosch reports its Q1FY27 earnings:

Mobility Solutions Growth: Track growth across automotive segments and OEM demand.

EBITDA Margins: Watch the impact of commodity and input-cost pressures.

Cost Pressures: Monitor raw material costs and their impact on profitability.

Two-Wheeler Segment: Look for signs of volume and realisation improvement.

PAT: Assess whether earnings growth keeps pace with revenue growth.

EV And Clean Tech Transition: Track progress in electrification-related businesses.

Capex: Monitor investment plans and capacity expansion.

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Bosch Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Bosch reported a 13.34% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 5,565.70 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 4,910.60 crore in Q4FY25.

Total income grew 11.16% YoY to Rs 5,722 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 5,147.50 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit increased 2.69% YoY to Rs 568.5 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 553.6 crore in Q4FY25.

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