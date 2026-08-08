How An Auto Ancillary Player Became One Of India's Biggest Railway Safety Suppliers In 12 Months

In June 2025, Sona BLW Precision Forgings closed a Rs 1,642.6 crore deal to buy the railway component division of Escorts Kubota. The company had never made a railway product before. Its factories produced differential gears and starter motors for car and tractor manufacturers across four continents.

Ten months later, railway products contributed 14% of Sona BLW's consolidated revenue. The company now ranks among the leaders in railway braking systems, couplers, dampers and friction products in India, according to an HDFC Securities initiating coverage report.

To put that 14% in perspective, traction and suspension motors, the segment most closely tied to India's electric vehicle growth story, contributed 11% in the same period.

The Price of Entry

Of the Rs 1,642.6 crore paid, Rs 855 crore went toward licenses, as per the FY26 annual report. These are the product approvals and certifications from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation that allow a manufacturer to supply components to Indian Railways.

RDSO approval transfers are widely regarded as one of the biggest bottlenecks in Indian railway component acquisitions, and can reportedly stretch over months. Group CFO Rohit Nanda wrote in the annual report that management had anticipated "operational challenges during the initial transition period, particularly because the transfer was expected to be a time-consuming process." However, the railway team secured these approvals ahead of internal timelines, Nanda said.

That speed helps explain how a business consolidated for only 10 of the 12 months in FY26 could deliver such a large revenue share. The acquisition became effective on June 1, 2025, meaning the April and May numbers had no railway contribution at all.

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What Walked Through The Door

The product portfolio that came with the Escorts Kubota deal was extensive. Brake systems, axle-mounted and wheel-mounted disc brakes, electro-pneumatic brakes, microprocessor-controlled brakes, bogie-mounted brakes, couplers, suspension systems, friction and rubber products, electrical control panels, air springs, vacuum evacuation systems and automatic plug doors all sit under the railway vertical now, the HDFC Securities report noted.

Within its first year under Sona BLW's ownership, the railway unit also commercialised three new products: a Hydraulic Motor Controller, a Railway Electric Control Panel and an HVAC System. Development work is also underway on intelligent microprocessor-controlled systems for high-speed train platforms including Amrit Bharat, and Vande Bharat, the HDFC Securities report added.

The annual report notes that the HVAC and electric panel approvals were secured within the first year, expanding the offering from safety-critical braking and coupling systems into passenger comfort products.

The Acquisition Playbook

Sona BLW has made three acquisitions in seven years. The first was Comstar in 2019, which added motor capabilities. The second was Novelic in 2023, which brought radar and sensor technology from Serbia. The railway deal was the third and largest.

Managing Director Vivek Vikram Singh put a number on all three during the Q1FY27 post-earnings conference call in July. The company has invested roughly Rs 2,750 crore across the three deals, he said. Together, they contribute approximately 40% of current revenue at the end of Q1FY27. Assuming comparable margins, they generate about Rs 270 crore of net annual profit, he added.

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A Company Reshaped

Non-automotive revenue jumped from 9% of the mix in FY25 to 31% in FY26, the annual report shows. India's share of total revenue rose from 29% to 51% in the same period.

Eastern markets became the majority revenue contributor for the first time since the company's 2021 listing, reaching 56%. The company manufactured 10 products in FY21. By FY26, that count had reached 29.

Five years ago, four product categories contributed 96% of revenue. By FY26, the top four categories contributed 66%, and the composition of those four had changed entirely, the annual report noted.

Because nearly all of Sona BLW's railway supplies go to the electrified portion of Indian Railways, the acquisition pushed the company's revenue from "low carbon mobility" past 45% in FY26. Combined with EV auto component revenue, this allowed Sona BLW to exceed its own ESG target of reaching 45% low-carbon mobility revenue by 2026, a goal it had set earlier.

The Growth Runway

On the Q1FY27 earnings call, Singh listed railway products alongside steering bevel boxes, intermediate gears and epicyclic gear trains as fast-growing segments that get overlooked because they sit under the "others" category in revenue disclosures.

The annual report also cites Invest India data projecting a 29% increase in passenger traffic on Indian Railways from CY21 to CY31 and a 25% rise in rolling stock demand between CY26 and CY31.

The HDFC Securities report projects Sona BLW's consolidated revenue to grow at a 23.8% CAGR from FY26 to FY29E, reaching Rs 8,484 crore.

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