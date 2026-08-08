X Draws A Hard Line On Reposted Content With New Creator Monetisation Rules

X has announced new monetisation rules aimed at curbing the reposting and reuploading of other users' content for financial gain. The platform said it will introduce an Original Content Rewards Program to reward creators who contribute original ideas, expertise, reporting, creativity and commentary to X.

In a post on its official X Creators account, the platform said, “Today, we're introducing the Original Content Rewards Program, a new way to reward creators who bring original ideas, expertise, reporting, creativity, and commentary to X. The best content on X doesn't stop at resharing what already exists — it adds something new.”

The programme is designed to ensure that creators who produce original content benefit from the engagement and revenue generated by their work. The platform will take stronger action against accounts that repeatedly repurpose content without adding meaningful value.

The platform said the system can detect copied content vis Grok to identify duplicated content even when users attempt to disguise it through edits such as adding watermarks or introductions. The platform has previously said it detected around 1.5 million stolen posts during a recent review and redirected more than $1 million in creator payouts to the original content owners.

Under the new approach, impressions generated by content identified as reposted may be attributed to the original creator rather than the account that reuploaded it. Repeated violations could also result in accounts losing access to X's monetisation programme.

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Photo Credit: X

What Qualifies As Original Content?

According to X, original content is material personally created by a user that reflects their own voice, perspective, expertise or creativity.

Original writing, threads, articles, reporting or analysis

Photos or videos created by the user

Memes, graphics, illustrations and other original creative work

Commentary, reactions or insights that add meaningful perspective

Content that materially transforms existing content through original context, analysis, narration, humour or creative editing

What Is Not Considered Original Content?

X said the following types of content generally do not qualify as original:

Photo Credit: X

Content copied exactly from another account, where the user had no role in creating it

Content downloaded from another account and reuploaded on X

Content reposted or republished without meaningful transformation

Captions or text overlays that merely describe what is already happening

Summaries that are purely descriptive, irrelevant or add minimal value

Reposts that include attribution, handles or logos but lack meaningful commentary, analysis, creativity or context

Reaction posts that provide little or no additional value

The Elon Musk owned platform clarified that the Original Content Rewards guidelines are separate from its intellectual property policies.

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