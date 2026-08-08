Delhivery Q1 Results: Profit Tumbles 65% As Margin Contracts; Revenue Up 28%

Delhivery declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Saturday, April 8, 2026, reporting 64.9% drop in net profit. The company's bottomline came at Rs 32 crore in the quarter against Rs 91 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 27.8% to Rs 2,931 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 2,294 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, Ebitda dropped 4.5% to Rs 142 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 149 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin contracted 4.8% year-on-year against 6.5%.

Delhivery Share Price History

Delhivery shares have mostly stayed flat in the past five trading sessions. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 524 on July 10, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 374.45 on January 21, 2026, on the NSE.

Delhivery Q4 FY26 Results

Delhivery posted a 0.3% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2025-26. The company's net profit stood at Rs 72.3 crore, compared with Rs 72.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 30% YoY to Rs 2,850 crore from Rs 2,192 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Ebitda rose 80% to Rs 214 crore, up from Rs 119 crore a year earlier. The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 7.5% from 5.4% in the previous fiscal.

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