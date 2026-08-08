Eveready Industries Q1 Results: Profit Rises 22%, Margin Expands

Eveready Industries India Ltd reported a 22.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, alongside a rise in revenue, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The battery and consumer electricals maker's net profit stood at Rs 37 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 30.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 408 crore from Rs 374 crore a year earlier.

The Ebitda climbed 14% to Rs 61.2 crore from Rs 53.7 crore, while the Ebitda margin widened to 15% from 14.3% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Eveready Industries Q1 FY27 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit up 22.3% to Rs 37 crore vs Rs 30.2 crore

Revenue up 9% to Rs 408 crore vs Rs 374 crore

Ebitda up 14% at Rs 61.2 crore vs Rs 53.7 crore

Ebitda margin at 15% vs 14.3%

Segment Performance

The flashlight segment saw mixed trends, revenue from rechargeable flashlights grew over 20% on rising adoption, but overall segment revenue fell around 6.7%, hit by a delayed monsoon onset that dented demand for conventional battery-operated flashlights.

The lighting segment grew 13.7%, driven by LED bulbs, emergency lighting and accessories, with price erosion showing signs of easing during the quarter.

The company also expanded its product line-up, launching the rechargeable SHOR torch with an animal alarm for farm protection, and the Xtra Bright LED bulb for emergency use.

Management Commentary

CEO Anirban Banerjee said the company continues to see healthy top-line momentum across channels and key segments, though commodity prices, input costs and currency movements remain key pressure points.

Executive Director and CFO Bibek Agarwala said margin stability was aided by pricing, forex management and cost discipline, adding that the upcoming Jammu facility is expected to support efficiency as it scales up.

Eveready Industries Share Price

Shares of Eveready Industries closed 1.18% lower at Rs 353.10 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.27% decline in the benchmark Nifty.

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