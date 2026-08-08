DPIIT's Big Startup Push: Five Strategic Industry Partnerships Inked

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has forged a series of strategic and wide-ranging memoranda of understanding with five prominent industry and ecosystem partners, aimed at bolstering critical infrastructure, widening funding avenues, accelerating technology adoption and unlocking new market opportunities for startups recognised under the Startup India initiative.

The partnerships with Cashfree Payments, Darwin Dynamics LLP, Vultr India Pvt Ltd, Cars24 Services Pvt Ltd and the Council for Startup India seek to accelerate startup growth, strengthen technological capabilities and expand their reach across Indian and international markets, according to an official release on Saturday.

Cashfree Payments To Support Digital Infrastructure

Under its agreement with Cashfree Payments, DPIIT will facilitate access to digital payment and fintech solutions for eligible startups. The partnership will provide secure payment and payout services, identity verification and risk-management solutions, along with preferential onboarding and commercial benefits.

The collaboration will also include founder workshops, mentoring programmes, AI buildathons and hackathons focused on payments, compliance, fraud prevention, KYC, cross-border transactions and emerging technologies.

Darwin Dynamics To Push Entrepreneurship Beyond Major Cities

The partnership with Darwin Dynamics will focus on expanding entrepreneurship across Tier II and Tier III cities and rural areas. The initiative will support startup formalisation, mentorship, market access and capacity building.

The collaboration will particularly target youth, women entrepreneurs, first-generation founders and innovators from underserved regions.

Key focus areas will include clean energy, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, climate technology and advanced manufacturing.

Vultr To Expand Cloud Access DPIIT's partnership with Vultr India

The collaboration with Vultr india Pvt Ltd, is aimed to reduce technology infrastructure barriers for startups. Eligible startups will receive access to cloud credits, preferential pricing and technical support under Vultr's startup programmes.

Training and technical handholding will cover cloud computing, storage, databases, Kubernetes, networking and application deployment, helping startups build and scale digital products more efficiently.

Cars24 To Back AI And Mobility Innovation

The Cars24 partnership will focus on India's mobility and automotive technology ecosystem, with an emphasis on artificial intelligence, skilling and founder development.

The company plans to support startups through mentorship, mobility and autotech skilling programmes, AI-focused technology initiatives, innovation challenges and hackathons. It will also explore investment opportunities in promising mobility and AI ventures.

Council For Startup India To Facilitate Funding, Global Expansion

The MoU with the Council for Startup India will focus on investment readiness, corporate partnerships, governance, leadership development and access to international markets.

CSI will support startups through programmes covering CFO matchmaking, financial preparedness, compliance, corporate engagement and global market access, while strengthening connections among founders, investors, industry and policymakers.

Taken together, the five partnerships are designed to broaden the support available to India's startup ecosystem, from payments and cloud infrastructure to funding, mentorship, AI and international expansion.

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