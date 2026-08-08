SML Mahindra July Sales Rise 10% YoY; Exports Jump 74%

SML Mahindra Ltd. reported a 10% year-on-year rise in commercial vehicle sales in July, while exports increased 74%, according to the company's monthly business update. Commercial vehicle sales stood at 1,521 units during the month, compared with 1,380 units in the same period last year.

Production increased 11% year-on-year to 1,458 units from 1,311 units. Exports rose 74% to 82 units in July, compared with 47 units a year earlier.

CV Production up 11% At 1,458 Units Vs 1,311 Units YoY

CV Sales up 10% At 1,521 Units Vs 1380 Units YoY

CV Exportsup 74% At 82 Units Vs 47 Units YoY

July Auto Sales: SML Mahindra Vehicle Sales Rise 12% YoY

SML Mahindra's total vehicle sales rose 12% year-on-year to 1,603 units in July. Passenger vehicle sales increased 21% to 1,186 units, while cargo vehicle volumes declined 7% to 417 units during the month.

In July 2026, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. announced that it will transfer its Truck and Bus Division to listed subsidiary SML Mahindra Ltd. for Rs 525 crore, as the automaker reorganises its commercial vehicle business under a single entity spanning light, intermediate and heavy trucks, as well as buses.

The board of Mahindra & Mahindra approved the slump sale of the business to SML Mahindra, formerly SML Isuzu, at its meeting on Tuesday. The transaction is proposed to close on or before Jan. 31, 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

The restructuring follows Mahindra & Mahindra's acquisition of a 58.97% stake in SML Mahindra from Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Ltd. in August 2025, followed by a mandatory open offer. The company said the transfer is the next step in simplifying its commercial vehicle business structure by bringing truck and bus operations under one listed company.

The combined business will have a presence across light, intermediate and heavy commercial vehicles, along with buses in the above-3.5-tonne segment. Mahindra said the integration is expected to improve scale, broaden market coverage and strengthen the product portfolio while enhancing operational efficiency.

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