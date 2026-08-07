Three Reasons HDFC Securities Initiates Sona BLW With 'Add'; Sees EV Pivot Driving Upside

Sona BLW Precision Forgings has spent years positioning itself for the electric mobility transition. Now, domestic brokerage HDFC Securities believes that strategy is reaching an inflection point.

Initiating coverage with an 'Add' rating and a target price of Rs 845, HDFC Securities analyst Hitesh Thakurani said the auto component maker's technology-led business model, expanding electric vehicle (EV) opportunity and ability to continuously widen its product portfolio place it in a favourable position for long-term growth.

ALSO READ: What Could Keep Sona BLW Growing? The Five Drivers That Stand Out

The brokerage said Sona BLW is "an R&D and engineering-focused auto ancillary company" where product differentiation and technology capability help it win new customers while increasing content with existing ones.

That, it noted, has enabled the company to consistently deliver industry-leading EBITDA margins of 23-25%, while operating in some of the fastest-growing segments of the global auto industry.

Three Reasons Behind The Bullish Call

1. EV Opportunity Is Getting Bigger

According to HDFC Securities, rising EV penetration is the biggest structural growth driver for Sona BLW.

The brokerage highlighted that 64% of the company's net order book at the end of Q1FY27 comes from EV programmes, compared with EVs contributing only 26% of FY26 revenue, indicating a major future revenue pipeline.

It added that Sona BLW already has a strong position in traction motors for India's electric two- and three-wheeler markets and is now developing high-voltage traction motors for passenger vehicles. While higher traction motor sales could weigh modestly on margins, the brokerage believes the long-term growth opportunity more than offsets that risk.

2. Product Pipeline Continues To Expand

HDFC Securities said Sona BLW's investment in research and development, acquisitions and technology partnerships is steadily expanding its addressable market.

It identified suspension motors, sensors, radar systems and products under the Denso joint venture as the next growth engines. The brokerage expects these businesses to benefit from tightening vehicle safety regulations, including the rollout of ADAS requirements in commercial vehicles and stricter safety standards in Europe.

3. Global Customer Base Provides Competitive Edge

The brokerage also pointed to Sona BLW's diversified global customer base as a key competitive advantage.

The company supplies seven of the world's top 10 passenger vehicle manufacturers, three of the top 10 commercial vehicle makers, seven of the top 10 tractor OEMs and three of the top 10 EV manufacturers.

According to HDFC Securities, this global presence, coupled with ongoing "China+1" and "Europe+1" sourcing shifts, should continue to create opportunities for new customer wins and higher content per vehicle.

Risks To Watch

Despite its constructive outlook, the brokerage cautioned that geopolitical developments remain a key monitorable. It flagged US tariff actions, China's restrictions on rare earth magnet exports and the ongoing promoter dispute as key risks, alongside dependence on senior management, given the relatively low promoter holding of around 28%.

Valuing the stock at 43x September 2028 estimated earnings, HDFC Securities said Sona BLW's long-term positioning in next-generation mobility justifies premium valuations and underpins its 'Add' recommendation.

ALSO READ: After 57% Rally In A Month, Jefferies Initiates Kalyan Jewellers With 'Buy'; Sees More Upside Ahead

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.