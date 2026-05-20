Bumper Dividend Alert: Bosch Declares Rs 270/Share Payout; Check Record Date

Bosch Ltd. has declared a bumper final dividend of Rs 270 per equity share of Rs 10 each, after posting a healthy rise in its fourth quarter net profit and revenue for financial year 2026.

However, it should be noted that the dividend amount has nearly halved from last year's payout of Rs 512 per share dividend. To determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout, the company has set August 4, 2026 as the record date.

The company registered a 2.7% advance in its consolidated bottom-line to Rs 569 crore, compared to Rs 554 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue climbed 13.3% to Rs 5,566 crore from Rs 4,911 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation grew 21% to Rs 782 crore from Rs 647 crore yearon-year, while margin expanded to 14% from 13.2%.

The company's board has also approved a Joint Venture pact with Wheels India and will hold 50% Stake In JV Company. Besides this, it has given a go-ahead to a strike-off for its arm Robert Bosch India.

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Bosch Q4FY26 (Cons)

To Pay Final Dividend Of Rs 270/Share

EBITDA Margin At 14% Vs 13.2% YoY

EBITDA up 20.8% At Rs 782 crore Vs Rs 647 crore YoY

Revenue up 13.3% At Rs 5,566 crore Vs Rs 4,911 crore YoY

Net Profit up 2.7% At Rs 569 crore Vs Rs 554 crore YoY

Catch all the Live earnings updates here.

Bosch Share Price

Bosch's stock ended 1.12% lower at Rs 36,715 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.17% advance in the Nifty index on Wednesday.

The share price has risen 1.87% year-to-date, and 16.50% in the last 12 months.

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