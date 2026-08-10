55% Jump In Six Months: This Stock Surged 8% In Trade Today After Q1 Profit More Than Doubles

Hitachi Energy India shares surged 8% in Monday's trade after the company reported a strong June-quarter earnings result, with consolidated net profit more than doubling year-on-year. The stock has already gained around 55% over the past six months, making the latest earnings performance a key focus for investors tracking the company's growth trajectory.

Around 10.13 am, the stock was trading at Rs 35,470 apiece on NSE, gaining around 2,870 points from its previous close at Rs 32,600.

Hitachi Energy Q1 Profit, Revenue Surge

Hitachi Energy India reported consolidated net profit of Rs 294 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 132 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read: Hitachi Energy Q1: Profit More Than Doubles As Margins Expand, Revenue Jumps 69%

Revenue rose 68.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,494 crore from Rs 1,479 crore. The sharp increase in revenue was accompanied by a substantial improvement in operating profitability.

Operating performance also improved sharply, with EBITDA rising to Rs 364 crore from Rs 155 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 14.6% from 10.5%.

The combination of strong revenue growth and higher operating margins drove the significant increase in the company's bottom line during the quarter.

Stock Gains In Six Months

Apart from today's rally, the stock has already climbed over 55% over the past six months and gained another 8% in Monday's trading session following the earnings announcement; since the beginning of 2026, the stock has rallied over 90%.

Currently, trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 126.3 times, with a market cap of Rs 1,57,919.8 crore as at the end of last trading session.

The latest results are likely to keep investor attention focused on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth seen in the June quarter. Revenue expansion, operating margins and earnings momentum will remain key factors for the stock after its recent run-up.

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