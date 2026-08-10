Delhivery's Risk-Reward Remains Attractive Despite Q1 Margin Hit, Says ICICI Securities — Check Upside

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ICICI Securities Report

Delhivery Ltd. shares could remain in focus after ICICI Securities reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the logistics company and maintained a target price of Rs 600, implying an upside potential of about 27% from the current market price of Rs 473.

The brokerage remains constructive despite a margin-led earnings miss in the June quarter, arguing that inflationary pressures are temporary and should ease from the second quarter of FY27. The report highlighted that Delhivery continues to gain market share across key segments while benefiting from increasing outsourcing by e-commerce companies and new customer acquisitions.

For Q1 FY27, Delhivery reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,931 crore, up 27.8% YoY and 2.8% sequentially. Ebitda stood at Rs 142 crore, down 4.5% YoY, while Ebitda margin contracted 164 basis points to 4.9%. Profit after tax declined sharply to Rs 32 crore from Rs 91 crore a year ago.

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