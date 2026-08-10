Zee Entertainment Q1 Results: Profit Nearly Halves As Ad Revenue Slumps 16%; Subscription Income Up

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s consolidated net profit saw a 47% downturn to Rs 76 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, according to financial results data from the firm's exchange filing released on Monday. The firm's profit was at Rs 144 crore in the preceding fiscal

The company's revenue saw 4.5% uptick to Rs 1,908 crore, from the preceding fiscal's Rs 1,825 crore. The ad revenue saw a 12% decline to Rs 671 crore from Rs 759 crore on a year-on-year basis. The company's subscription revenue increased 16% year-on-year to Rs 1,137 crore.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Live Updates: Zee Entertainment Profit Falls 47%, Bharat Forge Misses Estimates, Gland Pharma Revenue Rises 20%

The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 58% downturn to trade at Rs 101 crore, from Rs 239 in the year prior. The Ebitda margin contracted to 5.3% from 13.1% on a year-on-year basis.

Zee Entertainment Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit down 47% to Rs. 76 crore versus Rs. 144 crore

Revenue up 4.5% to Rs. 1,908 crore versus Rs. 1,825 crore

Ebitda down 57.7% to Rs. 101 crore versus Rs. 239 crore

Ebitda Margin at 5.3% versus 13.1% YoY

Ad Revenue down 12% to Rs. 671 crore versus Rs. 759 crore

Subscription Revenue up 16% to Rs. 1,137 crore

Zee Entertainment Share Price Movement

Share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises saw a 0.24% uptick to trade at Rs 94.42 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.05% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs. 95.79, compared to its previous close of Rs. 94.19. During today's trading session, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs. 93.36 to Rs. 95.79.

ALSO READ: Patel Engineering Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 22%, Revenue Rises 4%

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs. 68.00 and a high of Rs. 124.14. On the performance front, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. share price is down 16.29% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. is Rs. 11,156.43 crore, with a P/E ratio of 14.42.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.