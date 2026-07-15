AIBE 21 Result 2026 To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is anticipated to declare the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 21/XXI) result 2026 today on the official site, allindiabarexamination.com. After the announcement, candidates can retrieve their results by logging into the AIBE portal using their roll number and date of birth. Those who succeed will be granted the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is essential for practising law before courts and tribunals throughout India.

The examination adheres to a policy of no negative marking. Candidates do not incur penalties for wrong answers or unanswered questions. This encourages examinees to attempt all multiple-choice questions without the fear of losing points from their overall score.

AIBE 21 Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the AIBE 21 Result 2026 is provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download AIBE 21 Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Select the AIBE 21 Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Input your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your results.

Step 5: The AIBE 21 result will display on the screen.

Step 6: Review and download the scorecard for future reference.

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AIBE 21 Result 2026: What Next

Passing the AIBE is the final academic prerequisite for acquiring the Certificate of Practice (CoP). This credential empowers advocates to practise law legally before courts and tribunals across India.

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As per the BCI, the digital verification of the Certificate of Practice via the AIBESCOPE mobile app is set to be completed within three to four weeks following the result announcement. The physical Certificate of Practice will be distributed later by the respective state bar councils, usually within three to five months.

The Bar Council of India will begin the AIBE Result Rechecking Process after the result has been announced.

Candidates who do not pass the examination this time will not incur any penalties. They may register for the next edition of the All-India Bar Examination and take it again to achieve the qualifying marks needed to obtain the Certificate of Practice.

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