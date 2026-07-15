Groww Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 94% To Rs 735 Crore, Revenue Up 66%

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) shares gained nearly 5% on Wednesday after the company reported a strong performance for the June quarter (Q1FY27).

The stock rose as much as 5.29% to an intraday high of Rs 214.65 per share. At 12:01 pm, the stock was trading near its day's high at Rs 213.50, up 4.73%. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading about 0.63% higher at 77,543 levels.

Strong Q1 Performance

Groww reported a 94.2% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 735 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 378 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 66% YoY to Rs 1,501 crore, up from Rs 904 crore in Q1FY26, reflecting robust business growth.

At the operating level, EBITDA more than doubled to Rs 971 crore from Rs 483 crore a year ago. Consequently, the company's EBITDA margin expanded to 64.6% in Q1FY27 from 53.4% in the year-ago quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Meanwhile, the company's tax expense increased to Rs 257.2 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 124.8 crore in Q1FY26.

Groww Results (Q1FY27, Consolidated)

Net Profit: Rs 735 crore, up 94.2% YoY

Revenue: Rs 1,501 crore, up 66% YoY

EBITDA: Rs 971 crore vs Rs 483 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin: 64.6% vs 53.4% YoY

Tax Expense: Rs 257.2 crore vs Rs 124.8 crore YoY

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