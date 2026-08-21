Health Minister JP Nadda To Review H1N1 Situation In Delhi Amid Rise In Cases

Union Health Minister JP Nadda is set to meet the Delhi Health Minister and officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Government of NCT of Delhi on Friday to review the H1N1 situation in the national capital. The meeting comes amid a rise in H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, and other respiratory infections across Delhi-NCR. Health concerns have emerged against the backdrop of humid and changing weather conditions in the region.

The Delhi Health Department on Thursday held a meeting with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) health department and hospitals to assess the situation. Authorities have been directed to strengthen surveillance, improve preparedness and ensure that necessary health protocols are followed. Delhi government officials, however, have said there is “no cause for panic”, according to an India Today report.

Several people, including doctors and the head of a government hospital in Delhi, have reportedly tested positive for H1N1 as cases rise across the region. Doctors have also reported an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms, with some experiencing falling oxygen levels.

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H1N1 Cases In Delhi

Delhi has recorded 1,349 H1N1 cases so far this year, compared with 229 cases during the corresponding period last year, according to an India Today report. The increase comes amid the monsoon season, when respiratory infections can become more common.

H1N1 can cause symptoms including sudden fever, dry cough, body aches, headache, sore throat, chills and fatigue. Severe cases may lead to breathing difficulties and low oxygen levels. Reports suggest that, people experiencing breathlessness, chest pain, persistent high fever, confusion, bluish lips or worsening symptoms should seek medical attention.

Older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with underlying conditions such as diabetes, chronic heart or lung diseases, or weakened immunity are at greater risk of developing severe influenza.

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