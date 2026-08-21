Mumbai Local Seat Dispute Turns Fatal: Elderly Man Dies After Being Pushed From Train

A 62-year-old amputee, Cajetan Denis Pires, fell to his death after allegedly being pushed from a moving Mumbai local train during a seat dispute. The fatal incident happened Thursday afternoon between the Mahim and Bandra stations aboard a Churchgate-Borivali train.

Pires, a Santacruz East resident, was travelling in the Divyangjan coach, a compartment reserved for persons with disabilities. An argument ensued when he asked 48-year-old Amjad Safruddin Shaikh, an able-bodied passenger, to vacate a reserved seat. The confrontation quickly escalated, culminating in Shaikh allegedly shoving Pires out of the moving train, Hindustan Times reported.

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According to police, an argument broke out between the two before Shaikh allegedly pushed Pires out of the moving train. Fellow passengers restrained Shaikh and handed him over to the police when the train reached Bandra.

Following the incident, passengers restrained Shaikh and surrendered him to police at Bandra station. RPF officers located the critically injured Pires on the tracks and transported him to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West, where he died during treatment.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (GRP) Kishore Shinde, Shaikh has been booked for murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In his statement to RPF officials, Shaikh, a pavement dweller, alleged that he mistakenly pushed Pires while attempting to drive a crow out of the train compartment.

Shaikh reportedly told RPF personnel that he believed a crow had entered the coach and claimed he accidentally pushed Pires while trying to drive it away.

The incident marks the third fatal attack on Mumbai suburban trains this year following disputes between commuters. Railway activist Samir Zaveri called the incidents a “wake-up call” and urged authorities to strengthen passenger safety and prevent such confrontations. as per HT.

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