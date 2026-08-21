DC Box Office Collection Day 14: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Tamil action film DC continued its run at the box office in its second week, though collections slowed further on the second Thursday. Despite the dip, the film is now closing in on the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide.

Day 14 Collection

The film earned Rs 1.23 crore net in India on Day 14, a 25.5% drop from Wednesday's Rs 1.65 crore.

Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 61.54 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 70.85 crore, according to Sacnilk. The overseas total stands at Rs 21.85 crore, taking DC's worldwide gross collection to Rs 92.70 crore.

The Tamil version remained the bigger contributor on Day 14, collecting Rs 0.82 crore net and the Telugu version added Rs 0.41 crore.

Box Office Collection So Far

DC opened with Rs 4.40 crore on Day 1 before picking up over its first weekend, collecting Rs 7 crore on Day 2 and Rs 9.55 crore on Day 3. The film then earned Rs 6 crore on Day 4, Rs 5.55 crore on Day 5, Rs 5.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.15 crore on Day 7, ending its first week with Rs 41.90 crore net in India.

In its second week, DC collected Rs 2.86 crore on Day 8, Rs 5.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 4.50 crore on Day 10, Rs 2 crore on Day 11, Rs 1.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 1.65 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.23 crore on Day 14.

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About The Film

Directed by Arun Matheshwaran, DC (Devdas Chandra) is an action-crime thriller that follows Devadas and his companions as they try to protect an innocent family affected by police brutality while facing a ruthless cop.

The film stars Avinash Raghudevan, Kasthuri Raja, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. Mukesh G. has handled the cinematography, Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, and Prasanna G. K. is the editor. The Tamil action movie was released worldwide in theatres on August 7 and was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 25 crore.

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