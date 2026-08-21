Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection: Emraan Hashmi Film Takes Clear Lead In Week 1

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 hit theatres on August 14, 2026, setting the stage for an Independence Day weekend box-office clash between Emraan Hashmi's romantic-action sequel and Sunny Deol's Partition drama.

With a week now gone, the initial buzz has settled and the box-office picture is beginning to take shape. While both films arrived with different genres, star appeal and audience expectations, their first seven days have offered a clearer indication of how they are performing in theatres.

Here's a look at where Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 stand after one week.

Day 7 Collection

On Day 7, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 6 crore net in India, marking an 11.1% drop from its Rs 6.75 crore collection on Day 6. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, earned Rs 1.35 crore net on Day 7, down 10% from its Rs 1.50 crore collection on Wednesday.

First Week Collection

After completing their first week in theatres, Awarapan 2 has emerged as the clear leader at the box office.

Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 113.50 crore net in India, while Batwara 1947 stands at Rs 33.60 crore net. The difference between the two films is now Rs 79.90 crore, with Awarapan 2 earning more than three times the collection of its rival.

Worldwide Collection

The worldwide collections also show a big difference between the two releases. On Day 7, Awarapan 2 has collected Rs 135.37 crore gross in India and Rs 26.30 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs 161.67 crore.

In comparison, Batwara 1947 has earned Rs 39.87 crore gross in India and Rs 7.75 crore overseas, with its worldwide collection reaching Rs 47.62 crore.

Opening Weekend

The gap was visible from the opening day itself. Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore, while Batwara 1947 collected Rs 5.75 crore.

Both films saw growth on Saturday due to the Independence Day weekend. Awarapan 2 earned Rs 33.75 crore, while Batwara 1947 collected Rs 13.50 crore. On Sunday, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer added Rs 26 crore, compared with Rs 7.25 crore earned by the Sunny Deol film.

Weekday Performance

The gap continued after the opening weekend. On Monday, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 9.25 crore, while Batwara 1947 earned Rs 2 crore. Tuesday saw a slight increase for both films, with Awarapan 2 collecting Rs 9.75 crore and Batwara 1947 earning Rs 2.25 crore.

Both films slowed down during the rest of the week. Awarapan 2 collected Rs 6.75 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6 crore on Thursday, while Batwara 1947 earned Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.35 crore on the same days.

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol Film Slows Down; Check This Week's Earnings

About The Films

Awarapan 2 is a romantic action drama directed by Nitin Kakkar and starring Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film follows Shivam as he returns to the crime world while navigating love, redemption and sacrifice.

In contrast, Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 is a period drama thriller set against the backdrop of the Partition, starring Sunny Deol alongside Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi. It follows families dealing with violence, displacement and loss amid the turmoil of 1947.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi's Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore

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